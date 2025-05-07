Operation Sindoor: Odisha CM Says Nation Stands United, Naveen Patnaik Salutes Armed Forces

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday lauded the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under ‘Operation Sindoor,’ asserting that the country stands firmly united with its brave soldiers.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Majhi wrote, “India stands united. Salute to our brave Armed Forces for the precision and resolve shown in #OperationSindoor. Every strike on terror is a message — we will not tolerate threats to our sovereignty.”

The military action came in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives. In a swift and decisive move, Indian forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror hubs, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

Expressing the cultural significance behind the operation’s name, Majhi said in another social media post, “In our culture, ‘Sindoor’ is not just a tradition; it is a symbol of sacrifice and unwavering determination. That same spirit drives our soldiers today.”

The CM affirmed that India is no longer merely defending itself but is now moving decisively to dismantle the very foundations of terrorism. “We deeply appreciate the courage of our armed forces. The entire nation stands with them. We believe in their victory. Jai Hind! Mother India, may you live forever!” he added.

Joining the chorus of appreciation, Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Assembly and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also saluted the armed forces. From Delhi, Patnaik posted on social media, “I have been informed that the Indian armed forces have successfully executed the operation against terrorist targets. I congratulate them with all my heart. Jai Hind!”

Operation Sindoor, launched two weeks after the Pahalgam massacre, marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terror strategy, reaffirming the country’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and citizens.