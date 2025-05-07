 Top
Home » Nation

Operation Sindoor: Govt Convenes All-party Meet on Thursday

Nation
AsianAge
7 May 2025 6:08 PM IST

The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor: Govt Convenes All-party Meet on Thursday
x
In this screenshot from PMO website on May 7, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a Cabinet meeting following 'Operation Sindoor', in New Delhi. Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and PoK under 'Operation Sindoor', in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. (PMO via PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meeting on Thursday to brief them about the strike carried out by the armed forces targeting terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Riiiju posted on X about the proposed meeting.

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.
The government on Wednesday said Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes to retaliate the Pahalgam attack.
( Source : Asian Age )
All party Meeting Operation Sindoor Narendra Modi 
AsianAge
About the AuthorAsianAge

    Similar Posts

    Next Story
    X