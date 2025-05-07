Operation Sindoor: Govt Convenes All-party Meet on Thursday

"Govt has called an All Party leaders meeting at 11 am on 8th May, 2025 at Committee Room: G-074, in the Parliament Library Building, Parliament Complex in New Delhi," he said.

The government on Wednesday said Indian military carried out a "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible" strike to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan to "deter and to pre-empt" any further terrorist strikes to retaliate the Pahalgam attack.