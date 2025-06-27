Operation Sindhu Rescued 4,429 Nationals

New Delhi:India has so far evacuated 3426 Indians, 11 Overseas Citizen of India card holders, nine Nepalese, four Sri Lankan nationals and one Iranian spouse of an Indian national from Iran in the wake of conflict between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, India evacuated 272 Indian and three Nepalese nationals from Iran as a special flight carrying them arrived in Delhi a little past midnight on Wednesday from the Iranian city of Mashhad, under Operation Sindhu. One flight from Yerevan in Armenia also landed late on Thursday night.



The Ministry of External Affairs said India had got requests from the governments of Sri Lanka and Nepal to help evacuate their nationals.



A total of 14 special flights from Mashad, Yerevan, Ashghabat were undertaken for evacuation. Indians evacuated from Iran are mostly students, workers and pilgrims. They also included 50 fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

As for evacuation from Israel, 818 Indian nationals in four flights from Jordan and Egypt have returned home under Operation Sindhu, MEA spokesperson Mr Randhir Jaiswal said. Indian nationals evacuated from Israel are mostly students, workers, care-givers and professionals, he added.



India has used both chartered flights and Indian Air Force planes to evacuate its nationals. Iran had earlier lifted airspace restrictions on June 20 to facilitate three chartered flights from Mashhad.