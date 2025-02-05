OpenAI keen to collaborate with India on AI

New Delhi: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that OpenAI was open to work with India in its efforts to build cost-effective artificial intelligence or AI solutions. He also highlighted India’s goal of creating an entire AI ecosystem, including GPUs, models, and applications. The minister's statement came after meeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss India’s strategy for developing a comprehensive AI ecosystem.

As per the sources, Altman, in a closed-door meeting with Indian tech developers, reaffirmed India's growing significance for OpenAI. Altman, during the discussion with IT minister also said that OpenAI tripled its users here in the last year, giving a ringing endorsement to India’s efforts in building on AI at all levels of the stack, chips, models and the incredible applications as well.

"India is an incredibly important market for AI in general and for OpenAI in particular, it’s our second biggest market. I think India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution. India's rapid adoption of AI technologies is really quite amazing to see what the country has done, in embracing the technology and building the entire stack of things on top of it," Altman said.

While Vaishnaw also posted on X, saying that he had super cool discussion with Sam Altman on India's strategy of creating the entire AI stack – GPUs, model, and apps. Willing to collaborate with India on all three. During the discussion, the minister also emphasised India’s ability to develop cost-effective AI models, drawing comparisons to the country’s low-cost space missions.

"Our country sent mission to the mood at a fraction of the cost, that many other countries dis right? why cant we do a model which will be a fraction of the cost, that many other countries do. So yes Innovation will bring in that cost down within application in healthcare and education, agriculture, weather forecasting, disaster management, transport sectors with multiple different things we are working on," the minister said.

Encouraging the startup community to contribute innovative AI solutions and announced plans for an open competition, he also requested the entire startup community to come up with unique solutions and will be open. "We're soon starting a kind of open competition for it, open empanelment, competition type of thing so that would be huge, so many problems can be solved, why dont use this latest technology that we have or solving these problems right? You guys are good about that," Vaishnaw added.