Only Adani is Safe in BJP Rule: Priyanka Gandhi

Mumbai: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Ek hain to Safe hain” stating that farmers, women, youth and labourers are not safe in the BJP’s regime of the last 11 years. Ms Gandhi Vadra said that if anyone is safe in Mr. Modi’s regime, it is industrialist Gautam Adani. The senior Congress leader was campaigning in Gadchiroli district of Vidarbha region. She also held a road show in Nagpur.

While campaigning in Maharashtra, the BJP leaders are using slogans such “Ek hain to safe”, “Batenge to Katenge” to counter the alleged ‘vote jihad’ in favour of Congress and its alliance partners in the Maha Vikas Adhadi.

Addressing a public rally in Gadchiroli district, Ms Gandhi Vadra claimed that BJP is misleading the people by making statements on the basis of caste and religion . “The BJP did not show any accountability towards the people. They are discussing the issues to divert people’s attention from the core issues.

Attacking chief minister Eknath Shinde’s flagship scheme ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ (CM My Beloved Sister), Ms Gandhi Vadra said that the state government did not introduce the scheme for two and half years when they were in power, but announced it just four months before the election.

The Congress general secretary also compared the Mahayuti government with a “bad groom”, who does not understand his duties towards his wife. Slamming the BJP led Mahayuti government over unemployment, she said that there is a massive unemployment in the state, where 2.5 lakh government posts are vacant but are not being filled. “Recruitment is being done on contract basis. Maharashtra has witnessed the highest numbers of the youth committing suicides,” she said.

The Congress leader said if MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) comes to power, it would give Rs 7,000 per quintal MSP to farmers for soybean crop. She alleged that Maharashtra has been deprived of jobs due to the shifting of some big projects to Gujarat. She also appealed to the people to cast their vote carefully. “Choose the government which works for the people not for the industrialists,” she said.

Ms Gandhi Vadra led a road show in Nagpur West and Nagpur Central assembly constituencies. She stood in an open vehicle as enthusiastic crowds cheered her.