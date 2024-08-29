Online Passport Portal to Remain Shut For 5 Days

Hyderabad: The government has announced that the online portal for passport application will be unavailable for maintenance purposes for the next five days. During this time, no new appointments can be made and previously scheduled appointments will be rescheduled.

A note on the Passport Seva portal read, "Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. The system will not be available during this period for citizens and all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, this is a standard procedure.

"We have backup plans for appointment rescheduling at all times. In order to prevent disruption to the public, maintenance activities for services that are focused on the needs of the public, such as Passport Seva Kendras, are always scheduled in advance. Therefore, rescheduling an appointment won't be difficult," a source from the ministry told a leading English news channel.

The Passport Seva is used to schedule an appointment to apply for a new passport or renew an existing one. Applicants need to show up at the passport centres on the day of the appointment with their supporting documentation for inspection. After that, the passport is verified by the police and delivered to the applicant's address. Applicants have the choice of receiving their passports through the standard route, which takes 30 to 45 working days, or the Tatkal mode, which takes a few days.