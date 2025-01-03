Online Application Invited for CUET (PG) 2025 for Postgraduate Admission

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA), under the Ministry of Education and UGC, has announced the commencement of online applications for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (PG) 2025. This exam will serve as the gateway for admission to postgraduate programs in Central Universities, State Universities, Deemed Universities, Private Universities, Autonomous Colleges, and other participating institutions across India.

For the academic session 2025-26, CUET (PG) 2025 will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT), and candidates can submit their application forms online from January 2 to February 1, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). The last date for the successful transaction of fees, via Credit/Debit Card, Net-Banking, or UPI, is February 2, 2025 (up to 11:50 PM).

Applicants will be able to make corrections in their application forms from 3rd February to 5th February 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). The city of examination will be announced in the first week of March 2025, with admit cards available for download four days before the examination date.

The CUET (PG) 2025 exam is scheduled to take place between 13th March and 31st March 2025. Candidates can access further details, including eligibility criteria, program information, and updates on the official NTA websites: [www.nta.ac.in](http://www.nta.ac.in) and [https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/](https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/).

For further updates regarding the recorded responses, answer keys, and result declarations, candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website.