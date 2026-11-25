A one-year-old leopard cub died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, a forest department official said on Wednesday.The incident occurred during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday on National Highway 752B, located on the Sironj-Lateri road in the district.

Talking to PTI, Sironj Forest Range Officer Braj Meena said the carcass of the leopard cub was recovered from the national highway and preliminary investigations suggested it was a road accident. "It appears the cub was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle," he said.

After receiving information about the incident, a forest department team arrived at the scene and began investigating the matter, Meena said. The department was closely investigating every aspect of the case to determine the exact cause of death. The picture will become completely clear only after the post-mortem report is received, according to him.