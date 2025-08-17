One-Sided Love Drives Chhattisgarh Man to Plot to Kill Girl's Hubby

Raipur: A 20-year-old man in a Chhattisgarh village sent a music system rigged with a two-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in a parcel as a gift to the husband of the girl with whom he had developed infatuation, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Manpur village under Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district on August 15.

According to the police, a ‘gift parcel’ was delivered at the prospective victim Afsar Khan’s shop.

The parcel was addressed in his name but had a fake India Post logo.

Afsar, who is an electrician by profession, had found the music system unusually heavy and got suspicious and hence, he considered it wise to inform the police.

The local Gandai police reached the spot along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Team and the dog in the team had detected the bomb triggered with the speakers of the music system, police said.

The music system was equipped with gelatines which will be triggered to explode when plugged in.

The technical evidence had led the police to the accused identified as Vinay Verma who is an ITI diploma holder and works as an electrician.

He installs bore-wells.

Police probe found that Vinay had one-sided love with Afsar’s wife who was his schoolmate in their village.

Afsar’s wife had earlier sounded an alarm to him that Vinay had been stalking her, according to the police.

Vinay had learnt bomb making online, as established by the mobile phone seized from him, police said.

Six of his accomplices who had aided him in making the bomb were also arrested.

They were Parameshwar Verma (25), Gopal Verma (22), Ghasiram Verma (46), Dilip Kumar (38), Gopal Khelwar (29) and Khilesh Verma (19).

This was the second such incident in Chhattisgarh.

In April 2023, one Sarju Markam (33), a jilted lover in Kabirdham district, had sent a wedding gift, a home theatre fixed with a bomb, to the man who got married to the girl he was in love with.

The girl had spurned the jilted lover, provoking him to present the gift at her wedding.

The bomb exploded when her husband attempted to run the home theatre, killing him and his brother.