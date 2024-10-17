One more dead in Saran due to liquor tragedy; total death count rises to 25 in Bihar

Saran (Bihar): One more person has died in Saran due to the consumption of spurious liquor on Thursday increasing the total death count to 5, as per DGP Alok Raj.

The total death count due to the two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran now stands at 25. Additionally, the DGP confirmed that 12 people had been arrested for their role in the hooch tragedy

Saran Superintendent Kumar Ashish said that the spirit was reported to be industrial spirit and the backward and forward linkages were being investigated.

Speaking to ANI, Ashish said "The spirit is being reported as industrial spirit and we are investigating the backward and forward linkages. The beat police personnel have also been suspended. SHO and other personnel have been questioned. If their answers are found to be unsatisfactory, action will be taken against them. A SIT team has also been formed. In the last 24 hours, we have conducted 250 raids in which we have recovered 1,650 liters of alcohol in the district.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said that the kin of the deceased would have to take a pledge that they are in favor of the liquor ban imposed by the state government.

Speaking to ANI, Samir said "The kin of the deceased would have to take a pledge that they are in favor of the liquor ban imposed by the state government and that they are against liquor. If the post-mortem report of the deceased fulfills the required conditions, an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each would be given to the families."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted a high-level review and directed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise and Registration department to go to the spot and gather information about the entire situation and conduct a thorough investigation on all points, a statement from the CMO said.�