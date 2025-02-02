One killed in fire at biscuit factory in MP

Bhind:�One person was killed after a fire erupted at a biscuit factory in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said. The blaze broke out around 5.30 am at the factory in the Malanpur industrial area, about 60 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Around 80 workers were on the night shift at the unit at the time of the incident, and one of them died of asphyxiation, Gohad Sub Divisional Magistrate Parag Jain told PTI. He said eleven fire tenders, one from the Indian Air Force, were part of the firefighting operation, and 90 per cent of the blaze was put out.

The official said a short circuit may have been a possible reason for the blaze. He said the losses may run into crores of rupees, as the blaze has caused massive destruction and engulfed a 100-metre area.�