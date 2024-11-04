One arrested with drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Assam's Cachar

Guwahati: One person was arrested with drugs worth Rs 7 crore in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The contraband, seized on Sunday, comprised heroin and Yaba tablets, he said. "Acting on credible intelligence, @cacharpolice conducted a special operation today at Lailapur, leading to the seizing of a vehicle and the apprehension of an individual," Sarma said in a post on X.

The search led to the recovery of 30 soap boxes containing approximately 375 grams of suspected heroin, alongside 20,000 YABA tablets, he said. "The estimated value of the seized contraband is approximately Rs 7 crore," he added.