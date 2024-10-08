Omar Abdullah Will Be Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said that Omar Abdullah will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking to the media, the National Conference chief said, "People have given their mandate. They have proven that they don't accept the decision that was taken on August 5. Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister."



Omar Abdullah won from Budgam seat in the Assembly elections. He won with a majority of over 18,000 votes over PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir.



Jammu and Kashmir went to polls in three phases for 90 assembly seats.