Omar Abdullah Urges SC For Swift Statehood Restoration; Expresses Concern Over Delayed Hearing

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's decision to delay the hearing on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration until October 10, calling it "unfortunate."

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister, however, voiced hope that the Apex Court would set a deadline for restoring statehood when the matter is taken up.

Earlier during the day, a bench of the SC, led by Chief Justice BR Gavai, rejected a plea for an urgent hearing on the statehood issue, noting that the case is already scheduled for October 10. The Court cited the need to prioritise a constitutional bench for a presidential reference, making an earlier hearing unfeasible.

The petitioners' counsel had sought an early listing of a contempt petition related to the abrogation of Article 370, emphasizing the promise of statehood restoration.

On August 14, the SC had directed the Centre to respond within eight weeks to the statehood petition, acknowledging that the ground situation, including a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, must be considered.

Abdullah reiterated his government's commitment to restoring statehood, noting that it has been a priority since the first day of his administration. He highlighted that the first cabinet meeting passed a resolution on statehood restoration, and his initial meeting with the Prime Minister also focused on this issue. "We are hopeful the Supreme Court will deliver justice," he said.