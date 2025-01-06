Old Mehfil Hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 Collapses, No Injuries Reported

The iconic Mehfil Hotel in Chandigarh’s Sector 17 collapsed early on Monday morning after cracks were detected in its load-bearing pillars last week. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the building had been evacuated and the area cordoned off by the Chandigarh Administration in advance.

During ongoing repairs, cracks were found in three load-bearing pillars, with bent iron reinforcements (sariya) indicating severe structural compromise. Acting swiftly, a joint team of the Chandigarh Administration and UT Police inspected the site, evacuated the premises, and barricaded all roads leading to the building to ensure public safety.

“We took all necessary precautions a week ago, including cordoning off the area,” said UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, commending the prompt action that averted a major tragedy. The collapse has prompted authorities to assess the structural integrity of nearby buildings for potential damage. A detailed report on the incident and its impact is being prepared by the deputy commissioner’s office.

The privately owned Mehfil Hotel was a prominent structure in the city’s commercial hub but had aged significantly. The incident has raised concerns over the maintenance and safety of old buildings in Chandigarh. This collapse comes on the heels of a similar tragedy in Mohali’s Sohana area two weeks ago, where a three-storeyed building collapse claimed two lives. The back-to-back incidents have heightened calls for stricter inspections and timely interventions for aging structures in the region. As investigations continue, authorities are being urged to prioritize public safety by enforcing building regulations more stringently to prevent future mishaps.