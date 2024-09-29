Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana 2nd Phase To Launch on October 9

�Bhubaneswar:�In a major development for the beneficiaries of Odisha’s flagship welfare scheme, the ‘Subhadra Yojana,’ deputy chief minister (DCM) Pravati Parida on Sunday announced that the second phase of the first installment will be disbursed on October 9.



This installment of Rs 5,000 will be credited to the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries who were previously left out during the initial phase of the scheme.

The DCM emphasized that this phase is particularly crucial for those women who, for various reasons, were excluded during the first round of payouts.

“All women beneficiaries who were unable to receive the Subhadra money in the first phase will receive their payments on October 9,” she assured.

The announcement comes as a relief to the thousands of women across the state who have been eagerly awaiting the funds.

Parida further highlighted that the disbursement event will take place in Baripada, located in Mayurbhanj district —a region known for its deep cultural and spiritual connections with “ Goddess Subhadra” and the birthplace of India's President, Droupadi Murmu.

“It is only fitting that the highest number of Subhadra beneficiaries are also from this revered land,” she stated.

This phase of the Subhadra Yojana is expected to benefit 40 lakh women across the state, marking it as one of the largest social welfare disbursements under the current administration.

“This will be presented as a Dussehra gift from chief minister Mohan Majhi to the women of Odisha,” Parida added, connecting the announcement with the festive spirit of the upcoming Dussehra celebrations.

In another major announcement, the deputy CM revealed that the second installment under the Subhadra Yojana would be released on March 8, 2025, coinciding with ‘International Women’s Day.’. The strategic timing of these disbursements underscores the Odisha government’s ongoing efforts to empower women and enhance their financial independence.

As the second phase gears up for its rollout, deputy CM Parida made a special appeal to all eligible women who have not yet applied to do so before October 7. "All women who apply by this date will receive their funds on October 9 without any further delays," she emphasised.

Parida urged the public not to panic, assuring that all eligible applicants would eventually receive their benefits.

According to the deputy CM, a staggering 97 lakh women have already registered under the Subhadra Yojana. She also announced that the first applicant and the one-croreth applicant will be felicitated by the government in a special ceremony, further highlighting the symbolic importance of the scheme for women’s empowerment in the state.

The Subhadra Yojana, launched with the aim of providing direct financial support to women across Odisha, has emerged as a cornerstone of the state government’s welfare initiatives. With nearly one crore women already enrolled, the scheme’s widespread reach is set to significantly impact the socio-economic fabric of Odisha.

The Subhadra Yojana was conceived as a targeted initiative aimed at improving the financial condition of women, particularly those from economically weaker sections. The scheme offers financial assistance in two phases, with the aim of fostering greater economic participation and security for women across the state. By enabling women to have direct access to financial resources, the government hopes to reduce gender disparities and boost household incomes.

The upcoming distribution on October 9 is particularly noteworthy, given the symbolic significance of the venue, Baripada, and its ties to both religious heritage and contemporary leadership in Odisha.

As the state gears up for this landmark release, the Subhadra Yojana continues to be lauded as a game-changer in Odisha’s welfare landscape, reinforcing the government’s commitment to uplift women and support their journey towards financial independence.