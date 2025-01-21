Odisha’s new crackdown on rash drivers: Penalties aren’t enough—court trials await offenders

Bhubaneswar: In a bold move to curb reckless driving and noise pollution, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police has initiated an extensive crackdown targeting rash drivers and motorcycles with illegal modifications. Departing from the traditional approach of imposing fines, the authorities are now producing offenders in court, signaling a stricter stance on road safety violations.

This ongoing drive focuses on a range of traffic offences, including overspeeding, reckless driving, failure to wear helmets, and noise pollution caused by modified bike silencers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra highlighted the growing concern over illegally modified silencers, which not only disturb the peace but also contribute to environmental pollution.

“The bikes creating noise pollution by using illegal and modified silencers are being taken to task. A special drive has started under Commissionerate Police jurisdiction following the Chief Minister’s instructions,” said DCP Mishra on Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, motorcycles with prohibited silencers have been seized. The campaign will also target workshops and retailers involved in selling such silencers, with raids planned in the coming days.

The operation doesn’t stop at noise pollution. Authorities are also addressing traffic congestion at major junctions during peak hours, a problem worsened by the rising number of vehicles on the roads. To ease traffic flow and reduce waiting times at key intersections, the Commissionerate Police has deployed additional traffic officers and constables.

DCP Mishra further elaborated on the results of the drive, stating that over 100 bikes with illegal silencers were seized on Monday alone. Offenders will only be able to retrieve their vehicles after obtaining the necessary court orders, underscoring the seriousness of the crackdown.

In parallel, a special operation to curb drunken driving was also conducted on Monday night. Vehicles found in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act were fined, and in several cases, seized altogether.

This comprehensive approach, blending enforcement with legal action, according to road safety activist Prakash Mohapatra, reflected a renewed commitment to road safety and environmental conservation. By targeting not just the offenders but also the supply chain of illegal silencers, Odisha’s Commissionerate Police is setting an example for effective traffic regulation.

With such strong measures in place, the state seems determined to send a clear message: reckless behavior on the roads will no longer be tolerated.