Odisha's Mohan Majhi government achieves key milestones in first 100 days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has hit significant milestones within its first 100 days in office, fulfilling several of its key pre-election promises.

Majhi’s government, formed earlier this year, has quickly made its presence felt in the state by addressing long-standing issues and launching flagship welfare initiatives that have drawn widespread attention.

Among the government’s most celebrated accomplishments is the opening of the four main gates of the revered Srimandir, the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, after years of restricted access. This move has been welcomed by devotees and religious leaders alike, as it restores a sense of openness to one of India’s most sacred pilgrimage sites. Alongside this, another historic event was the unlocking of the Ratna Bhandar, the temple’s treasury, after nearly four decades of being sealed. The treasury, believed to house precious jewels and ornaments of Lord Jagannath, holds significant cultural and religious importance for the people of Odisha.

Another major achievement of the Majhi administration is its increase of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy from Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,100 per quintal. This is seen as a massive boost for the state’s farmers, who have long been demanding better prices for their produce. The hike is expected to significantly improve the livelihoods of Odisha’s large agrarian community and reflects the government’s commitment to its rural base.

The government also rolled out its flagship initiative, the Subhadra Yojana, a welfare scheme aimed at empowering nearly one crore women across the state. The scheme provides Rs 50,000 financial assistance, health support, and skill development programmes, ensuring better opportunities for women in rural and urban areas alike. This initiative has been hailed as a game-changer in women’s welfare, aligning with the BJP’s broader focus on women’s empowerment at the national level.

In another significant move, CM Majhi reopened the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell, which had remained closed for 16 years. This initiative aims to bring governance closer to the people by giving them a platform to voice their concerns directly to the Chief Minister. Every Monday, Majhi and his senior ministers, along with top government officials, personally attend to public grievances. The reopening of the Grievance Cell is seen as a step towards greater transparency and accountability in governance.

Under Majhi’s leadership, the Odisha bureaucracy has become notably more active. The Chief Minister’s long hours at the state secretariat and his frequent reviews of various projects and schemes have galvanized administrative efficiency across all levels of government. His hands-on approach is being credited with energizing the state’s machinery and accelerating the pace of development.

The success of Majhi’s government has also been supported by the state’s representation at the national level. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 20 out of 21 seats in Odisha, securing a strong mandate. Additionally, the state has three Union Ministers – Jual Oram, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw – who are playing key roles in supporting Odisha’s development initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while launching the Subhadra Yojana on Tuesday, praised the achievements of the Majhi government. He highlighted the “double-engine” government’s rapid progress in fulfilling its promises and expressed confidence that Odisha is on the path to becoming one of the fastest-growing states in India.

The BJP is set to celebrate these successes with a grand event in Puri on Thursday, where the government’s achievements over the past 100 days will be showcased. With significant strides in religious, economic, and social sectors, CM Mohan Majhi’s government has made a strong start, leaving a lasting impact on the state’s development trajectory.



