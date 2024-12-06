Odisha’s Kalahandi in political spotlight, buzz around Sujit, Bhakta grows louder

Bhawanipatna: Kalahandi district in Odisha has of late become a focal point for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with significant developments surrounding Sujit Kumar, former Rajya Sabha MP, and Bhakta Charan Das, former Union minister. The district awaits major announcements that could influence the region's political dynamics.

Sujit Kumar recently resigned from the BJD and joined the BJP, paving the way for discussions about his potential nomination to a vacant Rajya Sabha seat.

Speculation is rife about Sujit Kumar being re-nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the BJP, while Bhakta Charan Das is emerging as a frontrunner for the position of Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The notification for the election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat has been issued. The last date for filing nominations is December 10, with scrutiny on December 11 and the final withdrawal date on December 13. If there's only one candidate, the results will be announced on December 13. In case of multiple candidates, the election is scheduled for December 20.

With BJP’s numerical strength in the legislative assembly, it is likely that the Rajya Sabha seat will go to their candidate. Speculations suggest that Sujit Kumar, like Mamata Mohanta who had earlier resigned as BJD’s Rajya Sabha member and got elected to the Upper House on BJP ticket, might have been assured a nomination during his induction into the saffron party. The people of Kalahandi are optimistic about his return to the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, in the Congress camp, a two-member team from Odisha has submitted its report to the party high command concerning the PCC president’s selection. Among the four hopefuls, Bhakta Charan Das's name is said to be leading. Discussions in Congress circles suggest that the high command might favor Bhakta for the top post, sparking excitement and debate among party workers.

“The people of Kalahandi eagerly await to see what the BJP and Congress have in store for their district. This political tug-of-war has created a sense of curiosity and anticipation among the local populace,” said Kambupani Mishra, a senior journalist based at Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters town of Kalahandi.