Odisha’s Kalabati rice’s can fight against malnutrition finds study

Leading the research is Payal Sharma, a PhD scholar in the food science technology and nutrition department of Sambalpur University. Through her one-year study, Sharma has uncovered that Kalabati, which is teetering on the edge of extinction, holds significant promise in combating malnutrition, particularly among infants, due to its rich nutritional content.

To harness these benefits, Sharma developed a nutrient-packed supplement called ‘Nutri Nest,’ with Kalabati black rice as the primary ingredient. The formulation also includes a blend of peanuts, ragi, soybeans, jaggery, and milk powder.

In her laboratory study, Sharma tested Nutri Nest on 21 mouse pups, dividing them into three groups. The first group was given traditional baby food, the second group received commercial baby food, and the third group was fed ‘Nutri Nest’ for a period of 14 days. The results were striking—the mice that consumed ‘Nutri Nest’ showed significantly better health and higher weight gain compared to the other groups.

“After careful observation, we found that the mice fed with Nutri Nest were healthier and had gained more weight than the others. While this experiment was conducted on mice, we are hopeful of achieving similar results in human trials, which are yet to be conducted,” Sharma said.

Encouraged by these promising results, Sharma is now seeking a patent for Nutri Nest, with the hope of making it widely available in the market to tackle malnutrition among children.

“We have parboiled the Kalabati paddy to improve its digestibility, and combined it with other nutritious ingredients like soybeans, peanuts, ragi, jaggery, and milk substitutes,” explained Dr Aparajita Priyadarshini, Sharma’s research guide.

The research has drawn attention not only for its potential to address malnutrition but also for its role in reviving the Kalabati rice variety, which is on the brink of disappearing.

Historically cultivated in Odisha, this nutrient-rich black rice is rich in antioxidants, fiber, iron, and vitamins, making it a superfood with immense health benefits.

--------------

Photograph: Payal Sharma (left) with her guide Dr Aparajita Priyadarshini