Odisha’s Highways to Match US Standards, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Bhubaneswar: In a significant boost to Odisha’s infrastructure landscape, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday declared that the state’s highways will soon be transformed to match American standards, both in quality and scale.

Addressing a public gathering here at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar, the Minister underscored the central government’s unwavering commitment to building world-class road infrastructure across the state.

Reiterating the Centre’s development-centric approach, Gadkari stated that road connectivity is the foundation of economic progress. He announced that projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore are currently underway in Odisha, marking one of the most ambitious road development programs in the state’s history.

Highlighting the day’s key developments, Gadkari unveiled and laid foundation stones for 19 national highway projects with a combined investment of Rs 4,137 crore, spanning approximately 154 kilometres. These projects are expected to dramatically improve transport efficiency, economic connectivity, and regional development across Odisha.

A major highlight was the announcement of the 110-kilometre Capital Region Ring Road project, aimed at decongesting traffic and enhancing intra-state connectivity. The six-lane ring road, from Rameswaram in Khurda to Tangi in Cuttack, has received ministerial approval and is awaiting Union Cabinet clearance. The project is estimated to cost Rs 7,000 crore.

Additionally, Gadkari revealed that the ministry has approved the six-laning of the Bhubaneswar-Puri highway at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, a development poised to significantly benefit tourism and pilgrimage traffic in the region.

Among the inaugurated projects were the four-laning of the Talcher-Kamakhyanagar stretch on NH-149 and NH-53, built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and several vehicle underpasses (VUPs) on NH-16 at Balikuda, Sikharpur, and Badachana, constructed with an investment of Rs 45 crore.

Foundation stones were also laid for additional VUPs, a new flyover, and a bridge over Gangua Nallah at Palasuni in Bhubaneswar. Moreover, the Union Minister announced new bridge projects over the Mahanadi, Ret, Sagada, and Tel rivers, further expanding Odisha’s road and transport network.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was present at the event alongside Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, lauded the Centre’s initiatives. The Chief Minister proposed eight-laning the Bhubaneswar-Puri road with service roads, envisioning infrastructure that can meet the state’s needs for the next century.

Additionally, Majhi urged the Centre to consider four-laning the Coastal Highway and sought Rs 1 lakh crore in financial assistance for comprehensive road infrastructure development across the state.

With this sweeping roadmap, Odisha is poised to become a beacon of modern road infrastructure, bolstering trade, tourism, and connectivity — a transformation the Union Minister likened to U.S.-level standards