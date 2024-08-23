Odisha’s BJP Govt Announces to Close All Dance Bars in State

Bhubaneswar:�The Odisha government on Friday announced that all dance bars in the state will be closed.

The announcement was made by state law minister Prithwiraj Harichandan. He, however, did not explain why the state government took such a sudden decision.



The minister also declared that no liquor shops will be opened near schools, colleges and temples.



Earlier, the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had brought an adjournment motion over the Chikiti hooch tragedy. In his reply, the excise minister informed that a new excise policy will be brought in taking into account ‘Odia Asmita.’



There would be massive reforms in the new excise policy. As per law, there would be no liquor shops near religious institutions, schools, colleges and other educational institutions.



The network of illegal trade will be completely wiped out in the state, the minister said.



Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati said, “The dance bars should be closed as the lives of youths and students are getting ruined. There is also a need to shift the liquor shops near religious institutions and educational institutions. The illegal units in villages should also be closed.”



Bahinipati said that during the previous government, a lot of things were done for liquor only for revenue.



BJP MLA Saroj Padhy said, “Through the move, there would be a lot of checks on such illegal activities. Everybody is welcoming the move. In the previous government, they were only concerned about increasing their excise revenue.”



According to government data, there are eight dance bars in the state and all are in the capital city Bhubaneswar. As many as 38 dancers are working in the bars. However, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police report revealed that there are 18 dance bars in the city and over 100 girls working as dancers.

