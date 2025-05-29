Odisha: Youth Marrying Divyang Girls To Get Rs 2.5 Lakh Incentive Within 7 Days

Bhubaneswar: In an inspiring move, the Odisha government on Wednesday announced that the Rs 2.5 lakh incentive given to youths marrying Divyang (differently-abled) girls will now be disbursed within just seven days.

Nityananda Gond, Odisha’s minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), said those marrying Divyang girls must register their marriage with designated authorities to claim the incentive.

“The marriage must be registered with the designated authorities. The couple will have the incentive credited to their account within seven days of registering their marriage,” the minister informed.

However, the couple will be able to withdraw the amount only after completing three years of marriage, he added.

The minister also acknowledged that several applications for the incentive are pending and assured prompt action to clear them.

“I held a review meeting on the disbursal of marriage incentives and found that many applications have been pending for a long time. We are making efforts to dispose of these applications as soon as possible,” the minister said, adding that many youths are coming forward to marry Divyang girls, setting an example for others.