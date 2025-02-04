Odisha youth buys study materials for poor children with proceeds from paddy sales

Phulbani (Odisha): In the heart of Kandhamal district, a remarkable story of selflessness and dedication has emerged. Rajesh Kumar Bagarti, a tribal youth from the remote village of Gatamaha in Ghumusuara Udayagiri block, has given a new meaning to sacrifice. With the money earned from selling his recently harvested paddy, Rajesh has bought books for underprivileged students in his village. His act not only highlights his love for education but also reflects his profound sense of responsibility towards his community.

Rajesh, a postgraduate in history, is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in the same subject at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack. Despite his academic pursuits, Rajesh has never forgotten the place where he grew up—the very village that nurtured him.

Every year, Rajesh cultivates four acres of land and harvests paddy, a vital crop for his livelihood. This year, after selling his produce at the local market, he used the money to purchase textbooks and educational materials. His mission? To make education accessible to the poor, talented children in his village, who struggle to afford basic study materials.

Rajesh's effort was no small feat. He began with the young children at the village's Anganwadi (preschool center), and expanded his initiative to include students from primary up to class eight. His actions came at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted educational activities. During this challenging time, Rajesh didn’t let the circumstances stop him. He took the initiative to personally tutor 14 students from the first to eighth grade, offering free education every morning and evening from 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM on his house’s veranda.

Despite the physical distance and the emotional challenges that the pandemic brought, Rajesh kept his commitment to his community. “A mother’s love and care are a child’s birthright. Similarly, I have a duty towards my birthplace. My only aim is to develop my village through the power of education,” Rajesh shares with quiet determination.

Currently, Rajesh continues his research work at Ravenshaw University, but he has never been too busy to return to his village and help the bright, young minds there. Whether it’s during his academic breaks or other visits, Rajesh ensures that the children of his village receive the guidance and knowledge they need to succeed.