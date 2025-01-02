Odisha women to receive Rs 10 lakh insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat

The initiative, set to roll out in February, aims to strengthen healthcare access for women and is a key component of the government’s broader healthcare strategy. The insurance coverage will be linked to the e-KYC database, ensuring seamless issuance of health cards and streamlined implementation.

This scheme combines the benefits of the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat, offering Rs 5 lakh coverage for men and an increased Rs 10 lakh for women. The enhanced coverage will be valid at nearly 30,000 hospitals across India, marking a significant expansion in healthcare infrastructure.

To date, data for over one crore families has been collected to ensure extensive reach. A central team is actively collaborating with the state government to address logistical and technical challenges, ensuring a smooth rollout.

Speaking on the initiative, minister Mahaling highlighted the importance of technology in bridging healthcare gaps.

“Ayushman Bharat is a national scheme, and IT integration is critical for its success. Earlier, only 956 hospitals were covered under the old card system. Now, with the integration of 30,000 hospitals, the credibility and facilities of these institutions will be enhanced,” he said, adding that technical challenges will be resolved efficiently.