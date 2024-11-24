Odisha woman trafficked and abused in Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar: A married woman from Nabarangpur’s Jharigaon area was allegedly trafficked to Maharashtra, where she endured 14 days of captivity and sexual abuse. The victim, subjected to severe physical and emotional trauma, claimed she was forced into sexual acts with multiple men.

The woman alleged that she was kidnapped and trafficked with the intent of being sold. With remarkable courage, she managed to contact her husband, who rescued her with the assistance of a team of civil society organisation members.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Basudev Kalar, a resident of the same locality as the victim, first took her to Raipur in Chhattisgarh before moving her to Nagpur, Maharashtra. There, she was held in captivity and allegedly forced into prostitution. During her ordeal, the accused reportedly raped her and coerced her to engage with other men in the area.

Despite her dire circumstances, the victim managed to escape and alert her husband. He had earlier reported her disappearance to the Umerkote police and has now filed a formal complaint of kidnapping, trafficking, and sexual assault.

The rescue operation was significantly aided by a local non-governmental organization (NGO), Matru Ashram, based in Nabarangpur. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with demands for a thorough investigation and swift action against the perpetrators.

Social activist Kadambini Tripathy expressed shock over the incident:

"While trafficking cases involving young girls are tragically common, it is appalling to see a married woman subjected to such unbearable trauma. This case underscores the need to dismantle well-organized trafficking rackets operating in the region."

She further urged authorities to act swiftly, warning of public protests if the accused are not apprehended immediately.