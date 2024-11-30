Odisha: Vigilant pilot prevents bird strike during Navy Day formation rehearsal

Bhubaneswar: Preparations are in full swing for the Navy Day 2024 celebrations, set to take place at Puri's Blue Flag Beach on December 4. The Indian Navy is readying a spectacular showcase in Odisha’s iconic pilgrim city, marking the first-ever Navy Day event held in Puri.

During a rehearsal for the grand Operational Demonstration, a potential mishap was narrowly averted on Saturday thanks to the sharp reflexes of a helicopter pilot.

While practicing a special formation involving five helicopters, a bird unexpectedly flew directly towards one of the choppers. Demonstrating exceptional skill and presence of mind, the pilot swiftly maneuvered the aircraft to avoid the bird without disrupting the precise formation or jeopardizing the safety of the other helicopters.

According to sources, the Navy Day display will feature 24 warships and 40 aircraft, including helicopters and fighter jets. These assets will execute breathtaking water and aerial maneuvers, showcasing the Indian Navy’s maritime prowess against the stunning backdrop of Odisha's coastline.

This year’s event marks a historic milestone as the Navy Day celebrations make their debut in Puri, promising a memorable and awe-inspiring tribute to India’s naval strength.