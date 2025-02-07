Odisha Vigilance arrests corrupt officer, seizes over Rs 2.06 crore in cash

Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on corruption, the Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Santanu Mohapatra, deputy and project director of the watershed department in Malkangiri, for allegedly amassing wealth far beyond his known sources of income and misappropriating government funds.

Mohapatra, who was responsible for overseeing the water distribution project, was taken into custody following extensive raids on his properties. In addition to his arrest, four others—including three government officials and a Jan Seva Kendra operator—were apprehended for their involvement in diverting public resources and facilitating his financial irregularities.

Authorities have uncovered a staggering Rs 2.06 crore in cash from Mohapatra’s residence, indicating large-scale corruption. The search operations, which began two days ago, are still ongoing, with officials suspecting that the total amount of disproportionate assets will rise as investigations progress.

“Raids have been continuing for the past two days, and searches are still underway. So far, we have recovered over Rs 2 crore in cash from Mohapatra alone. Additionally, Rs 6 lakh has been seized from his associates. He also owns a multi-storeyed building, four high-value plots, 422 grams of gold, and Rs 91 lakh in bank deposits,” said Vigilance Director Yashwant Jethwa.

Officials believe these figures may increase as the investigation deepens. A formal case has been registered against Mohapatra, and his four aides have also been taken into custody for aiding in acquiring, concealing, and laundering disproportionate assets.

The Odisha Vigilance continues its efforts to root out corruption, ensuring that those who exploit public funds face legal consequences.



