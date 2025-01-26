Odisha: Van carrying school students to Republic Day parade overturns; 1 killed, over 20 injured in Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: A tragic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Class X student and left over 20 of his classmates injured after the pick-up van they were traveling in overturned near Athagarh in Cuttack district.

According to initial reports, the students of Malaviharapur High School were en route to the parade ground near Ansupa Lake when the vehicle lost control. The crash resulted in the immediate death of student Soumya Ranjna Behera.

Following the incident, the injured students were rushed to Athagarh Hospital for initial treatment. Several students with severe injuries were later transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further care.

Local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and ensure the affected families receive the necessary support.

Dr. Bijay Mishra, a medical professional at Athagarh Hospital, shared, “A total of 23 students were brought here, and nine were later moved to Cuttack. We are receiving information regarding the death of one student.”

Local guardians have raised concerns, claiming that the school authorities had insisted the students attend the Republic Day parade. One guardian alleged, "The teachers arranged for a pickup van to transport the students. Due to the negligence of the school authorities, such an incident occurred. Students should never have been allowed to travel in an open vehicle."

Cuttack Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde confirmed that the deceased was a Class 10 student. He also noted that 23 students were aboard the van, with nine currently undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

The Collector further announced that the family of the deceased student would receive a compensation of Rs 25,000 from the Red Cross Fund. A thorough investigation will be conducted, as there was no prior approval for the students' transfer to another school.