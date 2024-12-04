Odisha: Utkal Hospital successfully conducts first cadaveric kidney transplant

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s leading super multi-specialty healthcare facility, Utkal Hospital, has successfully performed its first cadaveric kidney transplant, marking a significant milestone in the state’s medical history.

The intricate and demanding procedure was conducted by a team of expert doctors, including Dr Kali Prasad Mishra, Dr Lalata Barun Patra, Dr Pabitra Kumar Mishra, anaesthetist Dr R. B. Raju, and Dr Jita Mishra Mitra, along with dedicated support staff. The surgery, which lasted an intense 10 hours, concluded successfully, and the patient was discharged after 14 days of post-operative care. She is now recovering at home and will remain under observation for 45 days, the hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

Dr Aditya Samal, Chairman of Utkal Hospital, expressed gratitude to all those involved, including the donor's family and the police department, who facilitated the creation of a green corridor for the timely transportation of the organ. He acknowledged their invaluable support in making this life-saving procedure possible.

The patient, a 36-year-old woman suffering from end-stage kidney disease, had been undergoing regular dialysis. Upon consultation with Utkal Hospital’s senior consultant nephrologist, Dr. Lalata Barun Patra, her condition was deemed critical, and a kidney transplant was recommended. However, her family members were unable to donate due to medical reasons.

A breakthrough came when a pre-registered donor kidney became available at another hospital in Bhubaneswar. Thanks to the green corridor, the organ was swiftly transported to Utkal Hospital, where it was successfully transplanted into the patient.

The hospital's top management, including Managing Director Dr. Pragyan Ranjan Ghadei, Director of Medical Services Dr. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, and COO Manav, lauded the team's effort and highlighted the importance of organ donation in saving lives.

This achievement underscores Utkal Hospital’s commitment to advancing medical care in Odisha and setting benchmarks in healthcare excellence.