Odisha updates dress code for nursing service cadre employees

The notification specifies the following dress guidelines:

The uniform will be in light lavender.

In the intensive care unit (ICU), operation theatre (OT), and labor room settings, nursing staff will wear scrub suits. For general wards, female staff will wear sarees or salwar kameez with 3/4th sleeve tops, while male staff will wear shirts with deep navy blue formal trousers.

Assistant Nursing Superintendents (ANS): ANS uniforms will be cyan blue. Similar to Nursing Officers, ANS working in the ICU, OT, or Labor Room will wear scrub suits. In general wards, female ANS will wear sarees or salwar kameez, while male ANS will wear shirts paired with deep navy blue formal trousers.

Deputy Nursing Superintendents (DNS)/Nursing Superintendents (NS): The dress code for DNS/NS will be white. They will wear scrub suits in the ICU, OT, or labor room. In general wards, female staff will wear sarees, and male staff will wear shirts with deep navy blue formal trousers.

Additional details include a distinctive deep purple Sambalpuri border on the collar of the white aprons for all nursing staff. Nursing Officers and Senior Nursing Officers in general wards will have white half-sleeve aprons, while ANS, DNS, and NS will wear full-sleeve aprons. All uniforms will feature the employee's name and designation.

Lastly, Nursing Superintendents will be distinguished by a dark brown badge displaying the hospital logo, their name, and designation.