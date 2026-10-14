Odisha Unveils 46 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 39,383 Crore, To Generate 42,512 Jobs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 46 medium and large industrial projects worth Rs 39,383 crore across 14 districts, projecting the initiative as a major step towards accelerating industrialisation and generating employment for the state's youth.

The projects are expected to create 42,512 employment opportunities, with investments spanning steel, renewable energy, food processing, tourism, hospitality and other sectors. The event was held at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district, one of Odisha's major industrial hubs.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi described the projects as a “golden chapter” in Odisha's second industrial revolution and said the state was moving beyond investment announcements towards actual implementation and production.

“Before our government came to power, industrial investment remained largely a slogan and a means of publicity. We have been translating every memorandum of understanding into reality, building factories and starting production while providing employment to Odia youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Odisha was central to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Purvodaya vision and reiterated the government's target of building a $500-billion economy over the next decade under its Samruddha Odisha vision. He also claimed that Odisha ranked second nationally in attracting investments, citing a NITI Aayog index.

Among the major projects inaugurated or launched were carbon steel and stainless steel facilities of Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL), along with Tata Steel's downstream facilities, slurry pipeline, grinding and filtration units. Projects involving Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA), Jatia Steel, BK Utkal Steel and Shree M.K. Steel were also highlighted.

The 46 projects are spread across Angul, Bargarh, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.

Majhi said the government was promoting labour-intensive sectors, including textiles, apparel, food processing and pharmaceuticals, to reduce the need for young people to migrate outside Odisha for employment. Textile parks are being developed at several locations, while skill development programmes are preparing youth for emerging industries.

According to the Chief Minister, 151 projects had been inaugurated or grounded in less than two years, involving investments exceeding Rs 3.11 lakh crore and creating employment potential for over 2.4 lakh people. With Wednesday's projects, the total value of grounded investments had crossed Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

He added that 560 industrial proposals involving investments exceeding Rs 12.07 lakh crore had been approved, with employment potential of around seven lakh.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Cooperation, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts minister Pradeep Bal Samanta also addressed the gathering, emphasising skill development and regional industrial growth.