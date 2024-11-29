Odisha translates PM Modi’s vision on eco-tourism into action for growth

Bhubaneswar: Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recurrent advice to promote the most incredible and diverse eco-tourism destinations, the Odisha government has decided to position itself to leverage this potential for economic growth, job creation, and improving the quality of life for its residents. With a 480-kilometer-long coastline, 19 wildlife sanctuaries, two tiger reserves, Bhitarkanika National Park, and a biosphere reserve, Odisha has the resources to become a leading eco-tourism destination in India.





Recognising this potential, the state government under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, has made eco-tourism a cornerstone of its economic strategy. Some of the wondrous eco-tourism spots like Bhitarkanika Nature Camp, Satokosia Sand Resorts, Chilika Nature Camp, Similipal Nature Camp and Debrigarh Nature Camp have started drawing huge national and international tourists, thus making significant contributions to the state’s exchequer.

Every time the PM visits Odisha, he has guided the state administration to adopt the practice of sustainable tourism.





“Eco-tourism can foster conservation, preservation, and economic development. Through transformative projects, we aim to unveil Odisha’s hidden treasures to the world while cultivating a harmonious relationship between visitors and the environment. Our vision includes top-notch, sustainable infrastructure for a seamless tourist experience,” the PM had said during his visit to the state on June 12 when the new government headed by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi took oath of office.

Sources in the government said tourism contributes significantly to Odisha’s economy, accounting for 13 per cent of the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector is growing steadily, with the government prioritising sustainable practices and moving away from mass tourism through its flagship Eco-Retreat initiatives.





To this end, the government has announced plans to create new infrastructure, renovate existing facilities, and upgrade accommodations at eco-tourism sites. Aiming to diversify its tourism offerings, Odisha is branding itself as a destination not just for temples but also for nature tourism, culinary tourism, sports tourism, and health tourism.



To support these efforts, the tourism budget has been increased from Rs 600 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 800 crore in 2024-25. The state has earmarked Rs 445 crore for the phased development of priority destinations, including national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, beaches, and heritage circuits, into global-standard attractions. Additionally, Rs 279 crore has been allocated for marketing and publicity campaigns to boost Odisha’s tourism profile.

Mahanadi Riverfront Development: A Landmark Project



Inspired by Gujarat’s Sabarmati Riverfront Project, Odisha has launched the Mahanadi Riverfront Development Scheme to transform areas along the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur and Cuttack into world-class tourism hubs.



The project aims to preserve the spiritual heritage of the river while promoting tourism-driven economic growth by leveraging its natural beauty. Planned amenities include parks, walkways, gyms, amphitheaters, and bathing ghats. For the fiscal year 2024-25, Rs 50 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

A Sustainable Vision for Odisha



With these initiatives, the Odisha government seeks to position the state as a global eco-tourism hotspot while ensuring economic benefits reach local communities. By promoting sustainability, creating jobs, and preserving its rich cultural and natural heritage, Odisha is set to become a beacon for responsible and transformative tourism.