Odisha: TPSODL powers IISER Berhampur, with 33 KV Line

Located near the Bay of Bengal, just 1 km from Garampeta sea beach, IISER Berhampur is the only IISER in Odisha and one of seven across India under the Union ministry of education. Its 200-acre permanent campus at Laudigam, Ganjam, accommodates over 800 students and 250 research scholars from diverse states, making it a hub of academic and cultural synergy.

The newly commissioned 33 KV power line spans 21 Kilometres, featuring 16.6 Kilometres of underground cabling and 4.88 km of overhead lines. This state-of-the-art infrastructure ensures an uninterrupted, reliable power supply to IISER’s academic and research facilities. The underground cabling system is especially advantageous, offering climate resilience, reduced maintenance, and enhanced safety—essential for a coastal institution like IISER Berhampur.

TPSODL prioritised safety and operational reliability throughout the project, implementing a range of measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply and adherence to global best practices in power distribution. These measures included trimming tree branches near power lines, clearing bushes around key structures, fencing critical infrastructure, greasing isolator blades, and properly earthing cable leads.

As an additional safety enhancement, TPSODL recently installed "Bird Guards" along the 33 KV line. These guards are specifically designed to prevent birds from coming into contact with transmission lines, protecting them from electrocution while ensuring uninterrupted power supply. This innovative step underscores TPSODL’s commitment to sustainability, safety, and reliability in power infrastructure.

“IISER Berhampur plays a vital role in advancing India’s academic and research excellence. At TPSODL, we are proud to empower such institutions with dependable power infrastructure that ensures uninterrupted operations. Our commitment to sustainable energy solutions aligns with India’s vision for a resilient and future-ready power sector,” said Amit Kumar Garg, CEO – TPSODL.

IISER Berhampur’s enhanced power infrastructure will bolster its ability to conduct cutting-edge research, foster innovation, and support high-quality education. This initiative also reflects TPSODL’s focus on encouraging regional and national development by enabling institutions to perform at their peak potential.