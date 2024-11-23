Odisha: Top BJD leader's brother arrested for assaulting vegetable vendor

Bhubaneswar:The Odisha police on Saturday arrested Bhaba Prakash Das, the brother of senior BJD leader and organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, on charges of assaulting and threatening a vegetable vendor. The arrest follows a complaint filed by the vendor, Nagan Nayak, who alleged that Bhaba and his associates not only assaulted him but also snatched Rs 1,200 from him.

The police have booked Bhaba under multiple sections, including BNS 115(2), 296, 3(5), 303(2), and 324(4).

The incident is tied to ongoing tensions in Jajpur over the relocation of the ‘Biraja Haat,’ a marketplace affected by the development of the Maa Biraja Parikrama Project. The haat, previously moved to Santmadhab in Jajpur district, has become a contentious issue, with public opinion sharply divided over whether it should return to its original location.

Reports suggest that the Jajpur district administration attempted to shift the haat back to its earlier site, sparking protests in the area. During this period, Nagan Nayak arrived at the haat to sell vegetables.

According to the first information report (FIR), Bhaba Das, his cousin Balabhadra Das, and nearly 50 others allegedly attacked Nayak, damaging vegetables worth Rs 10,000 and forcibly taking Rs 1,200 from him.

Following the altercation, Nayak lodged a formal complaint at the Jajpur police station, naming Bhaba, Balabhadra, and 48 others as accused. Acting on the FIR, police arrested Bhaba and subsequently produced him before the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM).

This is not the first time tensions in Jajpur have escalated into violence. Earlier this week, Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahoo was reportedly attacked near the Budhapola area of Jajpur district. The attack allegedly involved supporters of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

According to Sahoo, a group armed with iron rods and sticks assaulted him, snatched his gold chain, and damaged his vehicle. Police have since arrested 10 individuals in connection with that incident.

The recurring incidents of violence in Jajpur have cast a shadow on the BJD's internal dynamics and raised questions about law and order in the region. Critics argue that the involvement of high-profile political figures and their associates in such incidents could tarnish the party's image ahead of upcoming urban and rural elections.

The Jajpur administration, under mounting pressure, has vowed to take strict action against those responsible for instigating violence and disrupting public peace.