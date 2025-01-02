Odisha to welcome three more Royal Bengal Tigers to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s wildlife conservation initiatives are set to take a significant step forward, with the state government planning to introduce three more Royal Bengal Tigers into Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Bargarh district.

Odisha’s forest and environment minister, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, announced the decision on Thursday, emphasising the state’s commitment to tiger conservation.

“We have already brought two tigers to Odisha. After thoroughly assessing the climate and habitat conditions in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, three more tigers will be brought here soon,” Minister Khuntia stated.

According to sources, the incoming tigers will include two tigresses and one tiger, with preparations in full swing to ensure a smooth transition. Their arrival is contingent upon the acclimatization of the two recently introduced tigers, Yamuna and Zeenat, to their new environment.

Extensive evaluations have been conducted to confirm the sanctuary’s capacity to support the majestic predators, ensuring the sustainability of the ecosystem. Minister Khuntia highlighted that the decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance biodiversity and strengthen tiger conservation efforts in the state.

In a bid to ensure the success of the program, Odisha’s approach integrates ecological goals with community involvement. Local communities are being actively engaged in conservation efforts, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility towards wildlife preservation. This alignment between ecological and social interests aims to promote sustainable conservation practices that benefit both wildlife and people.

“The arrival of these tigers will contribute significantly to maintaining a balanced ecosystem while bolstering Odisha’s standing as a leader in wildlife conservation,” the minister remarked.

The initial plan was to bring five tigers to Odisha by December. However, the schedule was slightly delayed due to unforeseen challenges, including an unexpected adventure by tigress Zeenat. After her relocation, she ventured on a prolonged journey from Similipal Tiger Reserve, keeping forest officials across three states on high alert for nearly a month. Her escapades made her a media sensation, adding a dramatic twist to the state’s conservation efforts.