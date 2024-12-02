Odisha to Take Action Against 196 Absentee Doctors amid Healthcare Crisis

�Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to take disciplinary action against 196 doctors who have failed to resume duty even after the expiry of their sanctioned leave. Odisha health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling made this announcement on Monday during the State Assembly session.

Responding to a question by BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, the minister revealed that the absentee doctors belong to various cadres, including the Odisha Medical Health Service (OMHS), Odisha Medical Education Service (OMES), and Odisha Homeopathic Medical Service (OHMS). These doctors have reportedly cited multiple reasons for their prolonged absence.

“The government is initiating steps to address these absences and will take action as per established provisions,” said minister Dr Mahaling.

The issue is exacerbated by an overall shortage of medical professionals in the state. Replying to a query from BJD MLA Prashant Behera, Mahaling disclosed that 5,014 doctor positions remain vacant across Odisha, including 1,114 specialist posts.

The minister’s disclosures painted a grim picture of the healthcare crisis, particularly in rural areas. He noted that 375 community health centres (CHCs) across the state’s 30 districts are operating without any doctors.

Ganjam district emerged as the worst-affected area, with 450 vacancies in general medical positions and an additional 87 specialist posts lying unfilled. Mayurbhanj follows closely with 309 vacant positions, including 87 specialist posts.

Urban districts like Khurda and Cuttack are also grappling with significant shortages, reporting 12 and 281 vacancies respectively.

The Odisha government has pledged to address these challenges by filling vacant posts and implementing stricter measures against absenteeism. However, the scale of the problem highlights deep-rooted structural issues in the state’s healthcare system, especially in ensuring equitable access to medical professionals in underserved regions.

“With rural areas bearing the brunt of these shortages, the state faces mounting pressure to devise long-term solutions to bridge the gap and improve healthcare delivery. Otherwise, the situation will worsen in the coming days,” said Manoj Jena, a civil society activist.