Odisha to Launch Safe Campaign to Address Student Suicide Concerns

Bhubaneswar: Alarmed by a recent surge in student suicides, the Odisha Higher Education Department has announced a state-wide initiative — the ‘Safe Campaign’ — to promote mental well-being and create a more supportive campus environment. The programme, higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said on Wednesday, will cover all colleges and universities in the state.

The campaign will be implemented under the government’s Shakti Shree scheme, focusing on helping students maintain emotional stability and cope with stress. It will combine awareness drives with active intervention measures, aiming to foster a culture of empathy, openness, and mutual support across campuses.

“Students who are stressed or disturbed for any reason must be understood, not judged,” Minister Suraj emphasised. “Combating suicidal tendencies requires a united effort from students, parents, and teachers alike.”

As part of the initiative, institutions will hold awareness programmes, conduct counselling sessions, and offer practical tools to help students deal with emotional challenges. The government hopes that early intervention and open conversations on mental health will not only save lives but also build emotional resilience among young people.

“We want to ensure that no youngster feels isolated in their moments of distress. This is not just about students — in any organisation, if someone is battling depression or anxiety, they must be supported. To reduce suicide tendencies, we must create safe spaces where individuals feel free to express their grief without fear or stigma,” Suraj said