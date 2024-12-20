Odisha to Introduce New Agricultural Policy Focusing on Organic Farming

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to introduce a new agricultural policy aimed at boosting organic farming across the state, Deputy Chief Minister and agriculture minister KV Singh Deo announced on Friday.

Speaking at a workshop titled ‘Advancing Inclusive Agricultural Transformation in Odisha,’ Singh Deo highlighted plans to enhance agricultural production and facilitate the export of farmers' produce to international markets.

“To support this initiative, the state government is considering deploying a dedicated cargo flight service,” the Deputy CM added.

The new agricultural policy will follow a collaborative approach involving all agriculture-related departments. Expert opinions have been gathered during the workshop, organized with contributions from IFPRI, CGARI, and the state government.

“We need a holistic agricultural policy that helps farmers boost production, especially in organic farming. The excessive use of fertilizers can harm health, so shifting towards organic farming is essential,” Singh Deo emphasised.

“Our farmers will gain maximum benefits if their produce reaches international markets. To facilitate this, we need a dedicated cargo flight service,” he reiterated.

Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department, stated, “Odisha’s agricultural policy has been recognized as inclusive on global platforms. We will incorporate expert recommendations from the workshop while implementing the new policy.”