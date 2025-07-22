Odisha To host Eastern India’s largest Textile Investment Summit ‘ODISHA TEX 2025’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to host the inaugural edition of ODISHA TEX 2025, poised to be Eastern India’s largest textile investment summit. Scheduled for July 25 at the State Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar, the event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Organised by the Government of Odisha, the event aims to project the state as a rising powerhouse in textiles, apparel, and technical textiles. The summit will bring together leading textile companies, global brands, manufacturers, startups, and young professionals under one roof to explore investment opportunities in apparel, technical textiles, footwear, accessories, and luggage manufacturing.

The event is expected to witness the signing of several strategic MoUs and major investment announcements from top industry players—developments that will significantly bolster Odisha’s industrial growth and its vision of emerging as the Textile Capital of India by 2030.

“This platform will attract leading textile investors to Odisha and generate large-scale employment for our youth,” said Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department. “With progressive policies, world-class infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, we are creating an ecosystem where textiles can become a powerful driver of industrial growth, women’s empowerment, and rural development.”

Over 300 delegates from across India—including hubs like Tirupur, Bengaluru, Surat, NCR, Punjab, and West Bengal—are expected to attend. FICCI, the industry partner for ODISHA TEX 2025, is facilitating broad-based representation by engaging major sectoral associations spanning fibre, textiles, apparel, and hosiery.

In a major infrastructure push, the state government is also developing six integrated parks for textiles, apparel, and wearables. These parks, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, will be officially launched during the summit, underlining Odisha’s commitment to becoming a national leader in the textile and apparel sector.