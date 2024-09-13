Odisha To Amend Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 To Curb Cruelty to Animal

�Bhubaneswar: In a significant move aimed at addressing animal welfare and boosting the state's agricultural economy, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced plans to amend the "Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960," during the 'Monsoon Meet,' organised by the Union ministry of animal husbandry and dairying. The proposed amendments are expected to make the act more robust in curbing animal cruelty and ensuring better protection for livestock.



Majhi's remarks come as part of the broader vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which focuses on improving the lives of small farmers through enhanced animal husbandry, improved animal health, pisciculture, and beekeeping at the village level. "Odisha is laying the groundwork for transformative changes, despite the new government being in its infancy," Majhi said, highlighting a roadmap that targets both immediate and long-term sectoral growth across the state.

Among the key initiatives unveiled was the "Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana," a five-year plan with a budget allocation of Rs 1,423.47 crore. This comprehensive scheme is designed to elevate milk production in the state through various support mechanisms, including subsidized calf feed, increased livestock insurance, and the strengthening of dairy cooperatives.

Majhi also emphasised Odisha’s partnership with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which is set to enhance milk production and fortify state-run cooperatives. Plans include the establishment of a cutting-edge vaccine production unit in Berhampur and a feed analytical laboratory in Bhubaneswar, reflecting the state's commitment to building a resilient dairy industry.

In the poultry and small animal sectors, the "Prani Sampad Samrudhhi Yojana" will soon be launched to promote sustainable livestock farming. Additionally, a "Small Animal Breeding Policy" is being formulated to stimulate growth in this segment, underscoring Odisha's holistic approach to animal husbandry.

Further demonstrating the state’s commitment to animal welfare, Majhi introduced the "GOMATA Yojana" (Goal for Management And Treatment of Animals), which aims to improve livestock health through mobile veterinary clinics. He also unveiled the "Mukhyamantri Prani Kalyan Yojana", a scheme focused on the compassionate treatment of stray animals, highlighting Odisha’s focus on both economic and ethical advancements in animal care.

Majhi stressed the critical role of animal husbandry and dairy sectors in ensuring India's food security and rural development, pointing out their importance in providing essential nutrients like milk, meat, eggs, and fish. "As Odisha approaches its centenary in 2036, we have a unique opportunity to lead by example, aligning our goals with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," Majhi stated.

The Monsoon Meet, a first-of-its-kind event held in Odisha, was attended by key figures, including Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with state ministers S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, as well as senior officials from 15 states. This gathering marked a pivotal moment in discussing future strategies to integrate animal welfare with agricultural development, aligning with India's broader vision for sustainable growth.