Odisha: Tigress Zeenat’s return to Similipal’s wild pending NTCA approval

Bhubaneswar: Tigress Zeenat, who was relocated from Maharashtra to the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha as part of a tiger conservation initiative, is currently exhibiting normal behavior within her enclosure, according to the state forest department. Regular monitoring of the animal’s activities is ongoing, with reports indicating that a potential return to the wild could be imminent, though the final decision rests with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Sources revealed on Friday that the NTCA's approval is crucial before any release into Odisha’s forests can occur. The monitoring process, which began on January 16, is a collaborative effort between the NTCA, the Wildlife Institute of India, and the Odisha forest department. Observational data is being submitted to the NTCA for further evaluation, with experts assessing whether Zeenat is fit for reintroduction into the wild.

Meanwhile, another tigress, Yamuna, has been actively establishing her territory across Similipal, Hadgarh, and Kuldiha wildlife sanctuaries, signaling a healthy presence of tigers in the region.

Zeenat’s case has attracted significant attention after her unexpected journey out of Odisha. Initially brought from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to the Similipal Tiger Reserve under a special conservation programme aimed at strengthening the tiger population’s genetic diversity, Zeenat strayed from the reserve and made her way into West Bengal. She was tranquilized in Bankura and later transferred to Alipore Zoo.

This incident prompted the NTCA to issue a show-cause notice to the Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal on December 31, 2024, requesting an explanation for Zeenat’s relocation to the zoo. In the letter, the NTCA expressed concern about the tiger’s movement from Odisha to West Bengal via Jharkhand, and sought clarification regarding the decision to house her at Alipore Zoo.

The NTCA’s official communiqué noted that the tigress was originally brought to Similipal as part of a broader tiger conservation strategy. In light of the recent developments, the NTCA emphasized that Zeenat should be returned to her native environment in Similipal at the earliest possible opportunity, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) outlined under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

As the situation unfolds, conservationists and authorities alike are focused on ensuring that Zeenat’s eventual release is in the best interest of both the animal and the broader conservation efforts.