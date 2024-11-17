Odisha: Three killed, 13 injured in separate road accidents

Bhubaneswar:�Three people lost their lives and more than 13 sustained severe injuries in separate road accidents across Odisha on Sunday, raising concerns over the rising number of road mishap fatalities in the state.

In the first incident, Mahendra Jena, a fish vendor, was tragically killed when a speeding truck ran over him in Paradip’s Atharbanki. Jena was riding his bicycle to sell fish on the occasion of ‘Chhadakhai’ when the accident occurred. Outraged by the incident, locals staged a road blockade demanding restrictions on heavy vehicle entry and adequate compensation for Jena’s family.

In another accident, Kanhu Pradhan, a youth from Balasore, was fatally struck by an unidentified vehicle at Indira Square in Basta while returning home from work. The vehicle fled the scene after hitting him on National Highway 16. The local police has seized the body and launched a manhunt to trace the absconding vehicle.

In the third incident, a female tourist, identified as Sarojini Behera, was killed, and over 13 others were critically injured when their vehicle overturned at Kendughati under the Mohana police limits in Gajapati district. The group, traveling from Bhubaneswar to Koraput’s Gupteswar, faced tragedy due to alleged rash driving.

The injured were rescued and initially admitted to the Mohana Community Health Centre (CHC). Two victims in critical condition were later transferred to Berhampur’s MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The vehicle, carrying 15 people including the driver, met with the accident due to reckless driving, according to the injured passengers.

The increasing frequency of such accidents highlights the urgent need for stricter road safety measures and enforcement in Odisha.