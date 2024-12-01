Odisha: Three-Day DGP-IGP Conference Concludes

�Bhubaneswar: The three-day All India Conference of Directors Generals and Inspectors Generals of Police (DGPs-IGPs), held at the state secretariat in Bhubaneswar, concluded on Sunday with significant resolutions aimed at strengthening the country’s internal security. The discussions also addressed emerging challenges such as drug trafficking, cyber attacks, and economic security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, who actively participated in the event, shared their vision over multiple sessions before returning to New Delhi in the evening.

The conference brought together DGPs and IGPs from all states and Union Territories, along with heads of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs). While senior police officials attended physically, officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.

According to official sources, the conference focused on formulating strategies to combat pressing security challenges, including Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), coastal security, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime and economic security,

The implementation progress of new criminal laws and the adoption of innovative policing practices were also reviewed.

Before leaving for New Delhi, PM Modi took to hid X handle and wrote: “Had a productive first day at the DGP/IGP Conference in Bhubaneswar. Discussed various subjects on policing and security.”

Speaking to the media, Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Devadatta Singh stated, “Amid potential threats, a foolproof security blanket was ensured during the event. All concerns were thoroughly investigated.”

The event was held under tight security following threats from Khalistani extremist groups. US-based extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had reportedly issued an audio and email threat warning of disruptions, including an attack on Bhubaneswar International Airport on December 1.

In response, the Commissionerate Police, Odisha’s Intelligence Wing, the Special Protection Group, and other security agencies took proactive measures to ensure the conference’s safety.

Despite these threats, the event concluded peacefully, marking a significant step toward addressing the nation’s evolving security landscape.