Odisha TEX 2025: CM Majhi Unveils Bold Vision To Make State Textile Powerhouse Of Eastern India

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is poised to emerge as the textile hub of Eastern India, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared while inaugurating Odisha TEX 2025 — the region’s largest textile and apparel summit — in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The flagship event, hosted by the Odisha government, witnessed the signing of 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with top textile and apparel players, unlocking proposed investments worth Rs 7,808 crore and commitments for over 53,300 jobs. With more than 650 delegates in attendance — including global brands, industry giants, startups, and policymakers — the summit underscored Odisha’s rising prominence in India’s textile landscape.

Participating firms included leading names such as Page Industries, KPR Mills, Sportking, Anubhav Apparels, Bon & Co., and B.L. International, representing the entire textile value chain — from yarn to garments, including technical textiles.

Chief Minister Majhi outlined a comprehensive roadmap for textile-led industrial growth in Odisha. Major announcements included two establishment of new textile and footwear parks with plug-and-play infrastructure, hike of worker subsidies under the Odisha Technical Textile & Apparel Policy 2022 — from Rs 5000 to Rs 6,000 per month for male and from Rs Rs 6000 to 7,000 month for female workers, signing of MoUs for skill development, especially to upskill women in areas like garment automation and wearable technologies and setting up of a dedicated Task Force under the Industries Department to fast-track approvals and project execution.

“Ours is the most attractive incentive ecosystem in India,” Majhi said, citing the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 and the Odisha Apparel & Technical Textiles Policy 2022. He announced that Odisha TEX will now be held annually to showcase both the state’s traditional handloom heritage and its foray into modern textile manufacturing.

Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain emphasised that Odisha offers a complete package — from raw material access and skilled talent to port connectivity and fast approvals — positioning it as a “China+1” sourcing alternative for global brands.

Handloom, textiles & handicrafts minister Pradeep Bala Samant highlighted the government’s dual strategy: attracting cutting-edge textile investments while preserving and promoting Odisha’s rich weaving traditions.

“Our aim is inclusive growth — empowering traditional weavers while enabling new-age apparel exports,” the minister said.

With plans to develop new textile clusters in Bolangir, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Cuttack, and generate over 1 lakh jobs by 2030, Odisha TEX 2025 signals a turning point in the state’s industrial journey — blending heritage with high-tech, and investment with employment.