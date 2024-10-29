Odisha Teacher Gets 20 years RI for sexual assault of minor

Bhubaneswar: In a significant ruling by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court, a school teacher in Odisha’s Jajpur district has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The verdict, delivered on Monday, also includes a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused, identified as Mohan Bhuyan, was found guilty of the crime, which took place in 2022 at a government school in Panikoili. The court's decision was based on a detailed investigation and testimonies from 16 witnesses who provided crucial evidence throughout the trial.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Abhijeet Palai reaffirmed the sentence, adding that the fine imposed will be allocated to the victim. In an earlier ruling, the fast-track court had also mandated Rs 7 lakh in compensation for the victim.

Special public prosecutor Rajiv Mohanty emphasised the weight of the judgment, stating, “The court’s decision, grounded in substantial witness testimonies, underscores the justice system’s resolve in addressing such serious offenses. The sentence and fines imposed provide support for the victim and serve as a reminder of the protections enforced under the POCSO Act.”

“This case highlights the judiciary's commitment to swiftly addressing crimes against minors in Odisha, reinforcing protections for vulnerable children across the state,” said Mahendra Darjee, a lawyer.