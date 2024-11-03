Odisha swimming star Pratyasa Ray honoured with 32nd Ekalabya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's accomplished swimmer, Pratyasa Ray, was awarded the prestigious 32nd Ekalabya Puraskar for 2024 on Sunday evening in recognition of her exceptional achievements in national and international competitions over the past two years, spanning from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2024.

The celebrated athlete received a citation, a gleaming trophy, and a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh during a grand ceremony held here at a city hotel.

The Ekalabya Puraskar, instituted by IMPaCT (Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust) and managed by IMFA, one of India’s leading Ferro Alloys producers, has grown into Odisha's most prestigious sports award. Since its inception in 1993, it has stood as a beacon of recognition for emerging sports talent in the state, often regarded with respect akin to national awards.

The award annually honours young sports talents from Odisha, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence on both national and international stages.

In addition to Ray, sprinter Dondapati Mrutyam Jayaram and badminton player Tanvi Patri were honored for their remarkable performances. Each received a citation and a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, acknowledging their dedication and outstanding contributions to sports.

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and the state’s education and sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj were among the distinguished guests at the ceremony, along with Baijayant Panda, chairman of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee-2024, and other jury members.

Syed Maqbool Ali, a respected management consultant, gave the inaugural welcome address, while Paramita Panda, trustee of IMPaCT, extended the vote of thanks. The award ceremony was coordinated by Shashanka Pattnaik, Convenor of the Ekalabya Puraskar Committee-2024 and Head of Corporate Affairs at IMFA Ltd.