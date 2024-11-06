Odisha: Sunanda Das Joins BJP Days After Resigning From BJD

Bhubaneswar: Former Bari assembly constituency legislator Sunanda Das officially joined the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, just days after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

Das, accompanied by her supporters, was welcomed into the BJP at a special induction ceremony held at the BJP state office in Bhubaneswar. The event was attended by BJP Odisha president Manmohan Samal and other senior party leaders.

“I am deeply inspired by the welfare programs of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's ideologies, which is why I have decided to join the party. It feels like coming home. I am committed to strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level and bringing development to the Bari region,” Das said.

BJP state president Samal expressed optimism about future inductions, saying, "This is just the beginning. Many leaders are showing interest, and discussions are ongoing. Further inclusions into the party will be finalized in the coming phases."

Das represented the Bari Assembly segment from 2019 to 2024 but was not renominated by the BJD for the recent general elections. Her departure from the BJD sparked public debate, particularly after she criticized the leadership of BJD chief Naveen Patnaik and other party leaders following her resignation.