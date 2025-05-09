Odisha Students Evacuated Safely From Jammu After Cross-Border Attack

Bhubaneswar: A group of students from Odisha, studying at the Central Sanskrit University in Jammu, found themselves in a harrowing situation following a cross-border attack launched by Pakistan on Thursday night. Though the Indian Army successfully neutralised the drones and other weapons fired from across the border, the students endured hours of anxiety before being safely evacuated.

As a precautionary measure, the university authorities instructed all students to vacate the campus amid escalating tensions. Responding promptly, the Odisha government and the university administration made swift arrangements for the safe return of students from the state.

Narrating their ordeal after reaching New Delhi on Friday, one of the students said, “We were terrified after seeing swarms of drones hovering above. Although we had fears, our faith in the Indian Army remained strong. Thankfully, all threats were neutralised.”

Jitendra Prasad, a student from Sambalpur, confirmed that all Odisha students had been safely moved to New Delhi. “The Odisha government and the Union ministry of home affairs coordinated with us and took every step necessary for our safety,” he added.

The Odisha government, acting with urgency, announced a comprehensive evacuation plan. The office of the Resident Commission in New Delhi set up a 24x7 control room to monitor the situation and released a dedicated helpline for students and their families. A special train was arranged to ferry students from Jammu to Delhi, with plans underway for their onward journey to Odisha.

Five senior officers were deputed to oversee the operation, managing logistics, student safety, medical support, and coordination with railway authorities.

Another student, recounting the tense moments, said, “We saw around 40 to 50 drones in the sky while on the train. The air defence systems successfully brought them down, but it was a terrifying experience.”

He further added that after reaching Delhi, the students were provided with proper food and lodging, and that arrangements were being made in phases for their return to their respective hometowns like Sambalpur and Balasore.

The students expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army, the university authorities, and the Odisha government for ensuring their safe return amid such a crisis.