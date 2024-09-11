Odisha Stroke Rates Exceed National Average; 1 in 7 at Risk

Bhubaneswar: The incidence of brain stroke, which has become an alarming health concern in India, has a fair share from Odisha.

India reports approximately 2,000 cases daily.

A recent study published in The Lancet, a famed medical journal, reveals that the incidence of stroke in Odisha is higher than the national average, with nearly one in seven residents at risk. This growing health issue, which was previously seen mostly in older adults, is now affecting the younger population due to factors such as sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, rising stress levels, and an increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

These concerns were highlighted during the Indian Association of Neurology (IAN) Stroke Subsection Midterm Conference, organised on Wednesday by the Department of Neurology, AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

Themed “Code Stroke to Stroke Intervention,” the conference featured in-depth discussions on early stroke identification, treatment advancements, and the importance of stroke prevention. Esteemed neurologists from across the country participated in the event.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, stated that the neurology department at AIIMS Bhubaneswar handles over 500 stroke patients every month, offering comprehensive care that includes intravenous thrombolysis, mechanical thrombectomy, stroke neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and advanced neuro-rehabilitation services.

Among other dignitaries present at the conference were Dr P R Mohapatra, dean (Academics), and Dr D K Parida, medical superintendent at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Prominent speakers included Dr Sunil K Narayan, chairman of the IAN Stroke Subsection, Dr Nirmal Surya, president of the Indian Stroke Association, Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Dr P Vijaya, and Dr S P Gorthi.

A poster session on stroke was organized for resident doctors and faculty members. The event also witnessed the felicitation of Dr RN Sahoo, a veteran neurologist, with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedicated service to mankind.